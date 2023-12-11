Post, Kelley lead Boston College to 86-80 win over St. John’s

NEW YORK (AP) — Quinten Post scored 14 points and was one assist shy of a triple-double, Chas Kelley III led a key scoring run, and Boston College defeated St. John’s 86-80 in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase. Boston College trailed by four with about seven minutes left, then took the lead for good when Kelley made four free throws and a layup in a one-minute stretch. At 3:11, Kelley buried a 3-pointer for a 76-70 lead and St. John’s would get no closer than five points the rest of the way. There were 11 ties and 11 lead changes in the game, but the Eagles led for the final 6:20.

