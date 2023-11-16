Post, Aligbe have double-doubles in Boston College’s 68-61 win over Richmond

BOSTON (AP) — Quinten Post had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Prince Aligbe added 15 points and 10 boards, and Boston College rallied in the second half to beat Richmond 68-61. Claudell Harris Jr., a Charleston Southern transfer, added 10 points for the Eagles, who shot just 37% and gave up 16 points off 11 turnovers but hit 17 of 19 from the line and had 14 offensive boards for an 18-3 points-in-the-paint advantage. Richmond’s Neal Quinn had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jordan King scored all 10 of his points in the first half for the Spiders, who led 34-30 at halftime.

