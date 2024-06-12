Possible 2026 World Cup training camps include sites in non-tournament cities

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Possible team training camps for the 2026 World Cup include sites in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Cincinnati; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Louisville, Kentucky; St. Louis; Salt Lake City; San Antonio; and Westfield, Indiana. FIFA announced more details of the tournament, one day after the two-year mark before the kickoff on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City, The first World Cup to be played in three nations and the first with a field expanded to 48 nations will have 78 of 104 games in the United States. The final will be July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

