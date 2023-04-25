Positive marijuana test costs US long jumper national title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — U.S. Olympic long jumper Tara Davis-Woodhall has served a one-month suspension and had her national indoor title stripped after testing positive earlier this year for the psychoactive compound found in marijuana. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced the penalties for the 23-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her ban concluded last week. The penalty also includes losing the long jump title she won at indoor nationals shortly before the sample was collected on Feb. 17. THC is a special category of banned substance.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.