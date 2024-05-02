Position switch back in high school pays off for Seahawks’ first-rounder DT Byron Murphy II

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — When Byron Murphy II was presented with the idea of moving from the higher-profile position of linebacker to playing on the defensive line as a high schooler, he was at first a little reluctant but eventually accepted the move and what it could do for his career. Clearly making the position switch ended up being the right move for Murphy after the Texas star was the second defensive player selected in last week’s NFL draft. With a run of offensive talent dominating the early parts of the draft, Murphy slid into the hands of the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick. It’s a big addition for new coach Mike Macdonald and improvements he hopes to make to Seattle’s defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.