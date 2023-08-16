Porzingis is expected to be ready in time for training camp after foot injury, Celtics say

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics expect forward Kristaps Porzingis to be ready in time for the start of training camp after being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. The team says Porzingis will go through a four- to six-week rehab program. Porzingis previously announced on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he won’t play for Latvia in the World Cup because of the issue. He said he made the decision after an MRI in consultation with the Celtics and Latvian coaching and medical staffs.

