Porzingis, Holiday both out with an injury for Celtics game against Hawks

Associated Press The Associated Press
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) takes a shot over Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux]

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics will be missing two starters Sunday night against the Atlanta Hawks as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday are sidelined with injuries. Holiday is out for the second straight game with a sprained right ankle. Porzingis strained his left calf in a loss at Orlando on Friday afternoon, and is out, too.

