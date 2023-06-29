Porzingis excited to join a talented Celtics roster as Boston continues to retool this offseason

The Celtics made a big bet trading team stalwart Marcus Smart to bring in big man Kristaps Porzingis. The 7-foot-3 former All-Star says he’s motivated to make Boston’s faith in him pay off. Porzingis says the Celtics’ faith in him is motivating as he prepares to join his fourth NBA team. He says the success of the current roster and history of the Celtics franchise overall is what excited him most about the trade. The Celtics also are likely not done, despite already having entered into luxury tax territory by signing Porzingis. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens says he’s been given the green light from ownership to add players as necessary in free agency.

