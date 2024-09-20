Portuguese league will plant 200 trees for each goal scored in response to wildfires

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese league says 200 trees will be donated for planting for each goal scored in this weekend’s rounds of games as part of the competition’s response to wildfires that have devastated the country. The league announced the initiative in a statement issued Friday. Portuguese firefighters continue to battle a series of blazes that have burned in large parts of the country’s north this week. The league said its foundation will carry out the donation of 200 trees per goal scored in Round 6.

