Portuguese league game postponed after fans brawl and police don’t turn up, saying they are sick

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The Portuguese league says that Sporting’s top-tier game at Famalicão has been postponed after fans brawled outside the stadium as police scheduled to provide security reported they were too sick to work in an apparent labor protest. Portuguese state broadcaster RTP says that six people have been injured in clashes between rival fan groups. The league says that the officers had reported they were ill as “a form of protest” before the game. Police have confirmed that an “unusual number” of officers reported in sick.

