Portuguese hacker in Football Leaks scandal handed 6-month suspended sentence by French court

PARIS (AP) — A Portuguese hacker whose bombshell revelations on the “FootballLeaks” website rocked European soccer was convicted Wednesday by a Paris court and given a suspended prison sentence of six months. Rui Pinto accepted the sentence proposed by the public prosecutor and approved by a magistrate of the Paris judicial court for hacking into Paris Saint-Germain executives, French media reported. He was also ordered to pay one euro in damages to PSG, which had sued as a civil party, as well as 4,000 euros ($4,360) in legal costs. He expressed his desire to cooperate with justice authorities in Europe and France’s financial prosecutor. The Paris court ruling follows Pinto’s conviction in September by a Lisbon court of nine crimes. He was then given a suspended prison sentence of four years.

