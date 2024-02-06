Portugal’s Carvalho appears before Spanish judge to deny sexual assault allegation

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Portugal midfielder William Carvalho has denied wrongdoing while appearing before a Spanish judge probing sexual assault allegations against him. The probe is taking place after a woman in the Spanish city of Ibiza made accusations against him in August. The 31-year-old Real Betis player testified for about half an hour in a court in Sevilla. Spanish media said he told the judge that the sex with the woman was consensual. He said in an Instagram post that “the accusations against him are totally false.” He said he has “clear conscience” and is ”capable of proving the absolute lack of foundation in these accusations.”

