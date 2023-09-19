Portugal wins one case and loses another for acts of foul play in the Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AP) — Portugal has won a case and lost a case after facing the Rugby World Cup judiciary for two acts of foul play in the loss to Wales on Saturday in Nice. Winger Vincent Pinto is suspended for three games for his red card while No. 8 Rafael Simões is cleared to play on. As Pinto came down from a leaping catch, one of his boots clipped Wales wing Josh Adams in the face. The judiciary panel says Pinto was reckless and showed a lack of care for Adams. Pinto will miss their next pool matches against Georgia and Australia. He could play the last pool game against Fiji if he undertakes tackle school. Simões was cited for a dangerous tackle but the panel didn’t uphold the citing and cleared him.

