Portugal sure to respect Slovenia in Euro 2024 round of 16 with fresh memory of upset losses

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martinez knows to respect the underdog. He already saw his favored team lose to Slovenia when the round of 16 opponents at the European Championship met in a friendly in March. Portugal lost by the same 2-0 score to Georgia in a Euro 2024 group game. Martinez was asked about the underdog trend ahead of Monday’s game between Portugal and Slovenia in Frankfurt. Martinez says “All the teams here have a lot of personality. They believe that they can win and the same applies to Slovenia.” The winner moves on to play France or Belgium on Friday in Hamburg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.