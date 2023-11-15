Portugal squad depleted for European qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Iceland

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Four players initially called up by coach Roberto Martínez will not be available for Portugal’s European qualifiers against Liechtenstein on Thursday and Iceland three days later. Pepe, Rafael Leão and Nelson Semedo are out because of injuries. Diogo Dalot was released because his wife is due to give birth. Martínez called up Raphael Guerreiro to replace Semedo, and João Mário for Dalot. Martínez did not replace Leão and Pepe. Portugal has won all of its eight qualifiers in Group J and has already secured a spot in the 2024 European Championship in Germany. Martínez’s squad includes forwards João Félix and Cristiano Ronaldo.

