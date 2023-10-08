Portugal pulls off Rugby World Cup stunner and Fiji advances in storming end to pool stage

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Portugal has pulled off a Rugby World Cup stunner to beat Fiji 24-23 with a try two minutes from the end and a match-winning conversion for a storming finish to the tournament’s pool stage. Fiji was the last team to qualify for the quarterfinals with a losing bonus point, but the manner of progression was nowhere near what the Flying Fijians, or the rest of the rugby world, were expecting. It was Portugal’s first ever Rugby World Cup win and came in the last game of its second World Cup appearance.

