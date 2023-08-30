Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes set to get his wish and join Man City from Wolves

Wolverhampton midfielder Matheus Nunes is set to get his wish and complete a move to English and European champion Manchester City in the final hours of the transfer window. Nunes has been refusing to train with Wolves in an effort to force a move to City. City had an initial bid for the Portugal international rejected last week. Now a verbal agreement has reportedly been reached on a fee of 55 million euros ($60 million). There has been no formal agreement between the teams. The transfer window closes on Friday. Nunes only joined Wolves in the 2022 offseason.

