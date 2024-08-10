Portugal holds off Italy and Denmark to win the gold medal in the men’s Madison

MONTIGNY-LE-BRETONNEUX, France (AP) — The team of Iúri Leitão and Rui Oliveira from Portugal won the final sprint in the men’s Madison after a chaotic 200-lap race, holding off Italy and defending champion Denmark to capture the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. Leitão added the gold to the silver he won two days earlier in the omnium, pumping his fist in equal celebration and disbelief inside a packed Vélodrome National de Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines on the penultimate day of competition. The Italian team of Simone Consonni and and Elia Viviani took silver and the Danish duo of Michael Morkov and Niklas Larsen wound up with the bronze.

