Portugal goes for first Rugby World Cup win without banned winger Pinto against Georgia

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Portugal goes for its first win at a Rugby World Cup without winger Vincent Pinto after his red card in the team’s pool opener ruled him out of Saturday’s match against Georgia. Pinto has been replaced by Raffaele Storti in one of four changes by Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet for the game in Toulouse. It represents the team’s best chance of a victory in Pool C that also contains Wales, Australia and Fiji. Portugal opened by losing 28-8 to a weakened Wales. Georgia started with a 35-15 defeat to Australia and make eight changes.

