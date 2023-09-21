Portugal goes for first Rugby World Cup win without banned winger Pinto against Georgia

By The Associated Press
From the left, Portugal's Rafael Simoes, Martim Belo, Lionel Campergue and Vincent Pinto talk to supporters after the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Portugal at the Stade de Nice, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 in Nice, southern France. Wales won 28-8 (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Daniel Cole]

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Portugal goes for its first win at a Rugby World Cup without winger Vincent Pinto after his red card in the team’s pool opener ruled him out of Saturday’s match against Georgia. Pinto has been replaced by Raffaele Storti in one of four changes by Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet for the game in Toulouse. It represents the team’s best chance of a victory in Pool C that also contains Wales, Australia and Fiji. Portugal opened by losing 28-8 to a weakened Wales. Georgia started with a 35-15 defeat to Australia and make eight changes.

