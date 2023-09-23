Portugal denied a first Rugby World Cup win as Georgia scores late try in thrilling draw

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Georgia denied Portugal a first-ever win at the Rugby World Cup by scoring a 78th-minute try to snatch an 18-18 draw. Replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze’s try from the back of a rolling maul wasn’t converted by Luka Matkava and Portugal had one more chance for a landmark result when Georgia gave away a penalty for obstruction off the restart. With the clock on the red, Nuno Guedes pulled his kick wide. Portugal still gained its first points at a World Cup in its sixth match in the tournament. They lost all four pool games in 2007 and opened this World Cup with a 28-8 defeat to a second-string Wales.

