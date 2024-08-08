Portugal defender Pepe retires from soccer at the age of 41

LISBON (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe has announced his retirement from soccer at the age of 41. The last game of the Brazilian-born center back’s career was for Portugal in its penalty-shootout loss to France in the European Championship quarterfinals last month. He was in tears after the game. Pepe announced his retirement on social media. He made 141 appearances for Portugal and that is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo with 211 and João Moutinho on 146.

