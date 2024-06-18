Portugal defender Pepe becomes oldest player to play at a European Championship

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest player to feature at a European Championship after starting for his country’s opening game against the Czech Republic. Pepe is 41 years and 113 days old, taking the record from the previous holder, Hungary goalkeeper Gábor Király. Király was 40 years and 86 days old when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016. It comes just days after Spain’s Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to feature at the tournament.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.