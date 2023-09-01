Portugal coach Martínez says Spain kiss scandal should not damage joint 2030 World Cup bid

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal coach Roberto Martínez says that the president of the Spanish soccer federation failed in his duty to set a good example when he forcibly kissed a player at the Women’s World Cup final. But Martínez also says that the scandal should not derail the joint bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup. Spanish soccer head Luis Rubiales was leading the joint bid by the three neighboring countries, which could potentially include Ukraine. He was suspended provisionally by FIFA for kissing a Spain player on the lips without her consent at the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 20.

