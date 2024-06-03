Portugal calls up Manchester City’s Matheus Nunes for European Championship

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal has called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes for the European Championship to replace the injured Otávio. The Portuguese Football Federation says Otávio will not recover for Euro 2024, that starts on June 14. He was injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Otávio is a teammate there of Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo. Nunes has 12 caps for Portugal though none in a competitive game since the 2022 World Cup 18 months ago. Portugal is in Group G at Euro 2024 with the Czech Republic, Georgia and Turkey.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.