Portugal barely containing excitement for first Rugby World Cup appearance in 16 years

NICE, France (AP) — Portugal makes its first Rugby World Cup appearance in 16 years on Saturday against Wales in Nice. There are no survivors from 2007 but 13 of the matchday 23 play for clubs in France, though only one, hooker Mike Tadjer, for a Top 14 team, Perpignan. Os Lobos, the Wolves, include 19 players who secured the 20th and last spot in the World Cup last November in Dubai. Wales made 13 changes after beating Fiji 32-26 and retained only No. 8 Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees Zammit. Four Welsh starters will make their World Cup debuts in captain and hooker Dewi Lake, lock Christ Tshiunza and centers Mason Grady and Johnny Williams. Taine Basham may also get a first World Cup appearance off the bench.

