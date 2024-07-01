Portugal and Slovenia head into extra time at 0-0 in Euro 2024 round of 16

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Portugal and Slovenia are going to extra time tied at 0-0 after 90 minutes in their round of 16 game at the European Championship. On a frustrating evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, he was denied in the 89th minute when his clearest shooting chance was saved by Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Ronaldo also failed to score with three free kicks fired from his ideal shooting range. The 39-year-old Portugal star failed to connect with headers twice on teasing crosses into the Slovenia goalmouth in the first half. Slovenia forward Benjamin Šeško wasted his team’s best chance shooting wide in the 62nd.

