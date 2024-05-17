Porto fined $1.6M by UEFA and threatened with one-season European ban over unpaid debts

GENEVA (AP) — Two-time European champion Porto has been fined 1.5 million euros by UEFA and threatened with a one-year ban from European competitions because of unpaid debts this season. UEFA says its club finance monitoring panel put Porto on probation for two years. The ban will be imposed “if the club does not fulfill the solvency requirements” in the next two seasons. The threat has been inherited by new club president André Villas-Boas. Porto’s one-time coach who went on to work at Chelsea and Tottenham won the club presidency last month.

