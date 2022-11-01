Porto beats Atlético 2-1 to win its Champions League group

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Porto has defeated Atlético Madrid 2-1 to win its Champions League group and keep Atlético from making it to the Europa League playoffs. Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio scored first-half goals for Porto as it took over first place in Group B after Club Brugge was held to a 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen in the other match. Atlético had already been eliminated and needed a win to secure third place and a spot in the Europa League playoffs. Leverkusen earned that berth because of a better head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlético.
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone gestures during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
Porto's Fabio Cardoso, left, challenges for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa controls the ball during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
Porto's players celebrate at the end of a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
=at9=, left, jumps for a header with Porto's Fabio Cardoso during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simeone during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira
Porto's goalkeeper Diogo Costa blocks the ball in front of Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Luis Vieira