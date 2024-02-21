Porto beats Arsenal 1-0 with stoppage-time goal by Galeno in Champions League round of 16

PORTO, Portugal (AP) — Wenderson Galeno has scored in stoppage time to give Porto a 1-0 win over Arsenal in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. Galeno broke the deadlock with a right-footed shot into the far corner four minutes into added time. The result leaves Arsenal in need of a win in the return leg in London on March 12 to return the quarterfinals of the European competition for the first time in 14 years. Porto was eliminated in the round of 16 last season. The Portuguese team is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021.

