Portland’s coach Chauncey Billups ejected late in Trail Blazers’ loss to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Portland coach Chauncey Billups was ejected with 15 seconds left in the game of the Trail Blazers 111-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The coach was upset that his player Malcolm Brogdon was called for a double-dribble violation as he was trying to call timeout. Billups received two technical fouls _ the first for making contact twice with an official and the second for following and pursuing the official according to a pool report interview. According to the report with crew chief Bill Kennedy, the official said that Billups was not granted a timeout because the referee was focused on the play in front of him.

