Portland Trail Blazers to launch G League team next season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers are adding a G League team next season, bringing the NBA’s development league to 31 teams. The new team will play at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center. The name of the team, as well as a coaching staff, were not immediately announced. The Chiles Center seats 4,852 and is home to the men’s and women’s Portland Pilots basketball teams. In November, the arena hosted Phil Knight tournament games featuring some of the top college basketball teams in the nation.

