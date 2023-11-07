Portland Timbers hire Phil Neville as the team’s new head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have named former Inter Miami coach Phil Neville as the team’s new head coach through the 2026 season. Neville replaces Giovanni Savarese, who was let go by the Timbers in August after more than five seasons with the club. Portland went to the playoffs in four of those seasons and reached the MLS Cup title game in 2018 and 2021. The 46-year-old Neville, who had a long professional career playing for Manchester United and Everton, coached Inter Miami from 2021 until this June when he was dismissed. He was 35-42-13 as coach of David Beckham’s MLS club.

