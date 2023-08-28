Portland Thorns stay at top of NWSL in 1-1 draw with Spirit

Morgan Weaver opened the scoring for Portland while Ashley Hatch equalized in the final minutes as the Spirit and Thorns drew 1-1 on Sunday in the National Women’s Soccer League. Portland was forced to sub Sophia Smith just before halftime because of an apparent knee injury. The Courage and Red Stars also drew 1-1, with the Courage playing down for 70 minutes after Emily Fox picked up a red card. Angel City earned its first win over OL Reign 2-1, and Gotham and Racing Louisville faced off in a scoreless draw.

