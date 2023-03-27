Portland Thorns begin title defense with dominant win

The Portland Thorns, the 2022 National Women’s Soccer League champions, began its title defense with a dominant 4-0 home win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon. In other NWSL action, NJ/NY Gotham FC won 2-1 on the road against Angel City, the Washington Spirit battled to a 1-0 win over OL Reign, and the Houston Dash and Racing Louisville played to a scoreless draw.

