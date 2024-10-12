Portland Thorns beat Pride 2-0, handing Orlando its 1st loss of the season

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Morgan Weaver and Christine Sinclair scored to give the Portland Thorns a 2-0 win over Orlando, the Pride’s first loss of the season. The Pride (17-1-6) had not lost in 23 matches this season while their regular-season unbeaten streak was 24 games dating to last season. The victory snapped Portland’s seven-game winless streak and kept the team in seventh place in the league standings. The top eight make the playoffs. Weaver scored in the 13th minute and Sinclair, who is retiring after this season, made it 2-0 in the 55th.

