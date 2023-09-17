Portland State scores 13 touchdowns, routs North American University 91-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dante Chachere threw three touchdown passes and five backs ran for seven touchdowns as Portland State shattered the Big Sky Conference record for most points scored in a game, reaching the end zone 13 times in a 91-0 rout of North American University. The Vikings scored four touchdowns through the air, seven on the ground and returned an interception and a punt for a touchdown to set the record in the third quarter. Portland State did not score in the fourth quarter. Kicker Gianni Smith was 9-for-9 kicking PATs. Second-stringer Fyodor Henrichs-Tarasenkov was 4-for-4.

