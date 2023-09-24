Portland State in a rush in 59-21 win over Cal Poly

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jobi Malary and quarterback Dante Chachere and each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Portland State beat Cal Poly 59-21 in a Big Sky Conference opener for the teams. Portland State rushed for 404 yards on 47 carries. The Vikings’ Christian Grubb ran back the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs scored on their first drive when Sam Huard threw a 49-yard score to Bryson Allen to tie it. From there, the Vikings went on to score eight times on their next 12 possessions and led 52-14 at halftime.

