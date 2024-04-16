Portland makes coaching move following the Thorns’ poor start

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Thorns have moved coach Mike Norris into a role as technical director and named Rob Gale interim head coach. The Thorns currently sit at the bottom of the National Women’s Soccer League standings with three losses and a draw to start the season. It is the team’s worst-ever start to a season. The Thorns are launching an international search for a new coach.

