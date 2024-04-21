Portland downs Dash 4-1 for first win this season in the NWSL

Rookie Croix Bethune was involved in both goals as the Washington Spirit defeated Gotham 2-0 at Audi Field on Saturday afternoon in the National Women’s Soccer League. Uchenna Kanu’s fourth goal of the season sparked a 5-1 Racing Louisville home win against the Utah Royals. Bia Zaneratto and Temwa Chawinga each scored a pair of goals and the Kansas City Current defeated Bay FC 5-2. Christine Sinclair and Sophia Smith both scored first-half goals and the Portland Thorns held off the Houston Dash 4-1 for their first win of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.