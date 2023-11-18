Porter scores two touchdowns and Northwestern beats Purdue 23-15

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Cam Porter scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to help Northwestern become bowl-eligible with a 23-15 win over visiting Purdue on Saturday. David Braun, made interim head coach this summer after Pat Fitzgerald’s dismissal, got his first win as head coach. The school promoted him Thursday. Ben Bryant hit Cam Johnson in stride for a 52-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to retake the momentum after Purdue scored to cut the lead to 9-6. Porter gave Northwestern the lead for good with a 7-yard touchdown on its first possession and added a 34-yard scamper early in the fourth quarter.

