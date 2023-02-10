Porter leads women’s Vic Open after course record 64

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Cassie Porter has fired a course record 9-under par 64 to take a five-shot lead halfway through the women’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links. The 20-year-old Australian had eagles on the par-4 5th and the par-5 18th on the Creek Course in the second round to move to 15 under after opening with a 66, overshadowing her playing partners and former No. 1-ranked Karrie Webb and Jiyai Shin. Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand was in second spot at 10 under after a 68 in the second round. New Zealander Michael Hendry had 10 birdies in a 10-under 62 to take a two-shot lead at 18 under after two rounds in the men’s Vic Open.

