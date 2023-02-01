Portal to Pros: NFL teams eyeing rising number of transfers

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The prolific pace of school-switching among college players has helped some NFL prospects have breakout seasons and demonstrate they can adapt to a new system. Players like Florida offensive tackle O’Cyrus Torrence are hoping their moves pay off in the draft. Torrence and dozens of others who played for multiple schools are trying to improve their draft stock at the East-West Shrine Game and Senior Bowl this week. They have to answer questions about why they transferred. Some, like Torrence, Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley and Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., had big seasons.

