Popyrin gives Australia a 1-0 lead over Finland in Davis Cup semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Alexei Popyrin has given Australia a 1-0 lead in their Davis Cup semifinal match against Finland after beating Otto Virtanen 7-6 (5), 6-2. Alex de Miñaur has the chance to put Australia through to the final by winning the second singles match against Emil Ruusuvuori. Novak Djokovic’s Serbia will face Jannik Sinner’s Italy on Saturday in the other semifinal match on the indoor hard court at Martin Carpena arena in Malaga, Spain.

