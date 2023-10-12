Popular Italian jockey Frankie Dettori reverses decision to retire from horse racing

LONDON (AP) — Frankie Dettori isn’t done with horse racing just yet. The 52-year-old Italian jockey was set to retire at the end of 2023 but he has reversed his decision and will continue to ride horses primarily in the United States but also in the Middle East. He said his farewell tour in the U.S. and Europe “tickled my emotions.” His final rides in Britain were scheduled to be on British Champions Day at Ascot next week. Dettori has been a jockey since 1987 and his most famous achievement was when he won all seven races in one day at Ascot in September 1996.

