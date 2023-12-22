Poplar scores 24, Omier delivers big double-double in Miami’s 97-59 rout of Stonehill

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 24 points, Norchad Omier added 20 points with 17 rebounds, and Miami routed Stonehill 97-59. Omier had 14 points and 11 rebounds in the first half alone, as Miami took a 54-25 lead. Miami scored the first eight points of the game and also led 20-7. The Hurricanes then went on a 14-0 run and the Hurricanes led 34-7 with just under 9 minutes left in the half. Poplar scored 13 points and hit 5-of-7 shots in the first 5-plus minutes of the second half. Miami’s biggest lead was 45 points after Christi Watson hit a 3-pointer with about 2 minutes remaining.

