Poplar, Omier lead No. 13 Hurricanes to opening 101-60 rout over NJIT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 21 points, Norchad Omier had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 13 Miami beat New Jersey Institute of Technology 101-60 in the opener for both teams. Poplar shot 8 of 16, including 5 of 9 from beyond the arc. The junior guard didn’t play the final 12:10 after Miami built a 72-44 lead. Coming off their first Final Four appearance, the Hurricanes also had double-figure scoring from Florida State transfer Matthew Cleveland, who finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.