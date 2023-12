CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope hit two free throws with 13 seconds left to lift Oregon State to a 66-65 win over Texas-San Antonio. Oregon State is now 7-0 at home to start the season and has won 10 straight games against non-conference opponents at home.

