Pope’s 25 points, 8 assists lead Oregon State past Idaho State 76-57

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had 25 points and a career-high eight assists, Dexter Akanno added 16 points and Oregon State beat Idaho State 76-57. Oregon State (8-3) is 8-0 at home for its longest winning streak to open a season since the 2014-15 team. The Beavers have also won 11 straight nonconference home games. Oregon State fell behind 11-2 and didn’t take its first lead until 5:44 remained in the first half. The lead came during a 13-0 run that ended with a 31-21 advantage. Akanno scored five points during the run as Idaho State went five-plus minutes without a field goal and missed 10 straight shots. Pope’s 3-pointer capped the first-half scoring to make it 36-25 and the Beavers led by double figures the entire second half.

