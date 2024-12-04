Pope stays as stand-in wicketkeeper for England in second cricket test against New Zealand

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — England has opted to keep Ollie Pope as its stand-in wicketkeeper for the second test against New Zealand starting Thursday. Jordan Cox broke his thumb ahead of the series opener in Christchurch last week so Ollie Robinson was called up as wicketkeeping cover and was in contention to make his first international appearance in the second test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve. However England kept faith with the same team that won by eight wickets on the fourth afternoon of the first test at Hagley Oval. That meant Pope retained the gloves and Jacob Bethell stayed at No. 3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.