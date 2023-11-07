Pope scores 16 and Oregon State pummels Division III Linfield College 82-46 in opener

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored nine of his 16 points early when Oregon State opened a big lead, and the Beavers cruised to an 82-46 victory against Division III Linfield in a season opener for both teams. Dexter Akanno and Tyler Bilodeau each added 11 points for the Beavers, who scored 25 points off turnovers to seven for Linfield in the first meeting between the teams since the 1947-48 season. The Beavers led 39-22 by halftime in the sixth meeting of the programs, and led by as many as 38. Eleven Oregon State players scored with the lead expanding throughout. The Beavers enjoyed a 21-5 edge in second-chance points and forced 18 turnovers while committing just nine.

